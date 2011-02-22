TrashandVaudeville.com’s Rock It To Launch: Party Snaps

Legendary NYC boutique Trash and Vaudeville celebrated the launch of their brand new website with the store’s closest friends and family. The party, which took place at personal favorite Don Hill’s in SoHo, featured a crowd one would expect from a shop whose roots are parallel with the New York punk and new wave scenes of the late 70s and early 80s punks, mods, goths, glams and the like.

Models who were styled as if they spent their whole lives on St. Mark’s Place were presented on stage for the first hour of the event, having some of the party-goers ask if they were the band slated to perform that evening. Even though a 10-plus person band whose members are all incredibly good looking would have been a sight to see last night, up-and-coming musical act Kelle Calco and The Colored Boys did treat guests to a crowd-pleasing live performance with their hard rock revivalist musical stylings. Local favorites Prince Peter, Becka Diamond, Dave Katz and Mick Rock were also on hand at Don Hill’s to make sure the rest of the evening had an amazing soundtrack that both Joey Ramone and Joe Strummer would surely approve of.

To see the Downtown animals gathering in one of their “natural habitats,” be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.