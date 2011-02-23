StyleCaster
Trash & Vaudeville: Online And Oh So Fine

This one’s for the kids all over America who hate there parents, for the kids who aren’t cool enough to walk down St. Marks and fit in: Trash and Vaudeville ONLINE!! And just so you know, I am the second kind of kid the one that hates walking into a store I am definitely not cool enough to walk into. It happens all the time.. but enough self loathing. I am so pleased and excited to share my top 5 picks from the new online shop! Congrats!

1. Tripp Rag Stripe sweater, $58
2. Tripp Easy Rider jean, $72
3. Cropped leather, $90
4. Creeper shoe, $147.50
5. Trash and Vaudeville T-Shirt, $14

All item available at Trash and Vaudeville

