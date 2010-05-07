Transsexual Models The Next Big Fashion Thing? Givenchy Books One For Fall Ad Campaign

Fall/Winter Givenchy Ad. Image via WWD.

Ricardo Tisci is taking model diversity to a whole new place. In the midst of fashion’s embrace of androgyny, the creative director of Givenchy took the idea literally and booked a transsexual man as one of the faces of the Fall-Winter campaign for the brand, reports WWD.

The booking isn’t as an out of the blue PR stunt either, seems Tisci is a longtime associate of model Lea T. (ne Leo), who is employed as the designer’s personal assistant and was his one-time fit model (does that explain the boy-fit?).

Brooding among a bevy of beauties including Mariacarla Boscono (a reg in Givenchy ads) and Malgosia Bela with dyed pink hair the Brazilian Lea T. with delicate features would hardly cause a stir if no one ever told you that the lady with raven hair (left photo) was hardly a lady at all.

Shes always been very feminine: superfragile, very aristocratic, Tisci expounded on his preternaturally pretty friend. Shes part of the family, he continued to the fashion trade.

Fashion is about pushing boundaries, and personally we sort of love Tisci’s open-minded approach to casting. It reflects where the designer has taken the Givenchy brand as a whole, an investigation of male v female duality and in essence, what comprises beauty.

Watch out for the ads photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott when they debut in the July issue of LUomo Vogue.

But what do you think of this extra-diverse ad? Is going transsexual too much, even if it’s high fashion? Let us know in the comments!

