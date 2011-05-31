Transsexual Model Lea T. Snagged A Swimwear Campaign!

It’s no secret that Brazil is a breeding ground for some of the most successful supermodels in the world, and transsexual model Lea T. might soon be counted among them. Fashionista found out that the Givenchy muse and LOVE cover girl is about to star in her first swimwear campaign ever for Blue Man, one of Brazil’s most well-known swim lines. Terry Richardson shot the Spring/Summer 2012 campaign over the holiday weekend on the beach in Riode Janeiro, Brazil.

The Blue Man brand is no stranger to controversyit took heat from the Roman Catholic Church in the late ’90s when it showed a swimsuit bearing an image of Jesus on the bottoms. While using Lea T. in a swim campaign is both progressive and courageous, there’s bound to be at least a minor backlash, especially if you consider the hateful FHM article about her and Andrej Pejic that we told you about last week.

Click through for some of the behind-the-scenes action!

Photos: Made in Brazil via Fashionista