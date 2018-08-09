27 Transparent Tops to Wear When It’s Too Damn Hot for Real Clothes

I’m never motivated to go out in the winter. It’s freezing out, the ground is slippery and I’d rather sip wine under a blanket inside than throw on a ton of layers I’ll inevitably have to take off once I reach my bar or club of choice.
Summer, though. Summer is another story.
When it’s hot out, I’m rarely in my apartment. Margaritas after work, sangria on Fridays, beer and oysters all weekend long—when the weather’s nice, it’s hard to justify spending any time inside. Plus, I’m way happier walking around New York City when there’s no sidewalk ice I need to watch out for. (That shit is treacherous.)
The only issue: Sometimes it gets too hot. You dance your ass off at a humid bar some Saturday night, walk outside to get some fresh air—only to be greeted by even more humidity. It’s not a good feeling. And sometimes things get so desperate it seems like the only solution is to walk around naked.
Obviously, we can’t do that. But fashion has delivered a way for us to take advantage of the perks of being naked without forcing us to actually be nude: transparent tops.
Sheer tops offer the best of both worlds: They’re so lightweight you’ll feel like you’re in your birthday suit, but they still count as actual clothing—meaning they’re more socially acceptable to wear around than, well, your birthday suit.
Not to mention, transparent tops come in all kinds of styles and colors (some of which are more naked than others). They’re breathable, comfy and edgy all at once—plus, they’re sexy enough to wear out on the weekend.
Sold? Great. Flip through the slideshow below to find your sheer soulmate, because summer might be nearing a close, but it’s still hot AF outside.
Mesh Embellished Blouse
A not-so-basic embellished mesh top.
Mesh embellished blouse, $80 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Katharine Kidd Delphine Top
Almost work-appropriate.
Katharine Kidd Delphine top, $375 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Broderie Tassel Top
Throw this top over your favorite jeans for a statement-making look in a pinch.
Broderie tassel top, $95 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Amanda Uprichard Malin Top
Easy to dress up or down as you see fit.
Amanda Uprichard Malin top, $207 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Rare London Mesh Panel Bodysuit
A transparent take on the mock-neck bodysuit.
Rare London mesh panel bodysuit, $32 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Lace Open-Shoulder Top
An off-the-shoulder, high-neck, lace cami tribrid. (Triple hybrid—keep up.)
Lace open-shoulder top, $16 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21.
Free People Sweet Sunny Day Tunic
Yup, even tunics have gotten the transparent treatment.
Free People Sweet Sunny Day tunic, $84 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Only Hearts Coucou Lola Crop Tee
In case the mesh fabric doesn't keep you cool enough, maybe the cropped cut will.
Only Hearts Coucou Lola crop tee, $41 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
ASOS Design Embellished Bodysuit
Embellished in all the right places.
ASOS Design embellished bodysuit, $56 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Majorelle Sawyer Top
For days when it's so hot you just want to wear a bralette.
Majorelle Sawyer top, $88 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Print Lace Stud Trim Top
Lace and studs and teeny-tiny floral prints—oh my!
Print lace stud trim top, $70 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Julianna Bass Lucille Top
Somehow, this top looks even cooler from the back.
Julianna Bass Lucille top, $550 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Floral Lace Bodysuit
A bodysuit that's as breathable as they come.
Floral lace bodysuit, $9 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21.
For Love & Lemons Elsa Bracelet Sleeve Bodysuit
Transparent doesn't have to mean skimpy.
For Love & Lemons Elsa bracelet sleeve bodysuit, $52 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.
Amanda Uprichard Smith Top
Photo:
Revolve.
No. 21 Sheer Lace Top
A dressier approach to the whole transparent top thing.
No. 21 sheer lace top, $80 at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion.
Organza Long Line Shirt
Because sheer and statement-making don't have to be mutually exclusive.
Organza long line shirt, $160 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
Nora Metallic Knit Crop Top
Even knits are transparent these days.
Nora metallic knit crop top, $42 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
ASOS Design Lace Victoriana Blouse
Pretty sure you could get away with wearing this one without a bra.
ASOS Design lace Victoriana blouse, $48 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Pleated Shimmer Off-the-Shoulder Top
Off-the-shoulder, shimmery and transparent? Talk about a 2018 triple threat.
Pleated shimmer off-the-shoulder top, $5 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Only Hearts Short Sleeve Wrap
Nothing says summer like a lightweight wrap top.
Only Hearts short sleeve wrap, $55 at Revolve
Photo:
Revolve.
Boohoo Plunge Lace Bodysuit
I'm convinced you could pair this black lace bodysuit with any bottom and still look going-out-ready. (I mean, she's wearing white jeans and still looks club-worthy.)
Boohoo plunge lace bodysuit, $29 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Sheer Floral Mesh Twofer Top
Because floral mesh shirts are a transparent top classic.
Sheer floral mesh Twofer top, $25 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21.
Laser Cut Blouson
A transparent top you could actually wear to the office.
Laser cut blouson, $90 at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop.
I'll See to It Floral Bodysuit
Barely there in the best way possible.
I'll See to It Floral bodysuit, $25 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Mesh Boyfriend-Sleeve Top
Perfect for anyone who wants to keep it cute, comfy and casual.
Mesh boyfriend-sleeve top, $30 at BCBGeneration
Photo:
BCBGeneration.
Loyd/Ford Lace Crop Top
A dressier transparent top for all your hot-weather-fancy-event needs.
Loyd/Ford lace crop top, $126 at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop.