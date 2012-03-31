Love neons, pastels and bold prints? Check out how you can transform your home using this season's hottest fashion trends.
Translate These 3 Spring Fashion Trends Into Cool Home Decor

Translate These 3 Spring Fashion Trends Into Cool Home Decor

Translate These 3 Spring Fashion Trends Into Cool Home Decor
If you are what you eat it only makes sense that what you wear is an extension of your personal aesthetic and sense of style. In fact, taking it a step further and decorating your home or apartment to fit that aesthetic means investing beyond your favorite pieces and really searching out cohesive looks that not only define you, but your space as a whole.

So where do you even begin? Sure you can watch HGTV all day and hope to pick up a few tips and tricks, but we’ve made it even easier by focusing in on three of spring’s hottest fashion trends and how you can apply them to your home or apartment. Are you ready to tone it down with some soft pastels, amp it up with a neon room that pops or bust out a bold print to create a strong focal point?

Forget the fashion runways and get ready for a design rundown. Click through the slideshow above for a quick cheat sheet on decorating on-trend for this season and beyond.

Have a cool room or space? Share it with our community! Just sign up to become a StyleCaster member and post your favorite pictures, products and more!

Love neons, bold prints and pastels? Check out how you can bring them together under one roof -- yours!

Obsessed with this season's bright neons? Start with a modern neutral like a bright blue or jade green then add in neon accents for full effect.

Acapulco Chair, $495.00 (California Home+Design)

Pink Neon Rabbit Pillow Cover, $51.18 (Etsy.com)

Speedy Modular Storage, $99.95 (CB2.com)

Crocheted Tie-Dyed Rug, $25.00 (Etsy.com)

Bold prints are best implemented as focal points for rooms. Pair with soothing neutrals like off-white or gray for maximum effect.

Floral Ikat Patchwork Quilt, $179.00 (UrbanOutfitters.com)

Overdyed Tera Chair, $198.00 (Anthropologie)

Nama Rococo Tokyo + Vine Wallpaper, $126.00 per roll (Nama Rococo)

Unframed Khaki Ikat Art Print, $12.95 (Etsy.com)

Pastels are this season's new moment of Zen. Pair soft pinks, greens, blues and yellow with white for the ultimate in urban chic effect.

Mason Jar Chandelier, $130.00 (Etsy.com)

Marius Stool, $5.99 (IKEA)

Natural World Dessert Plates, $18.00 each (Anthropologie)

Pink Floor Pouf, $225.00 (Imports from Marrakesh)

