Transitioning into Fall

As you can see from the picture above, today marks the first day of confused dressing for me. Hi 63/Lo 48: Jacket? Sweater? Extra layer? I don’t have the formula down for how to transition into fall correctly but I settled on this Steven Alan shirt, BDG vest, my favorite Hudson jeans, and Prada booties.

Luckily I work in an office full of inspiration. Take a look at how a few of the StyleCaster team members interpret the change in weather.

Jooyoun Kim in a heather grey H&M sweater and patent leather combat boots from Aldo. Joo is from San Francisco (sweater city) so she eases into fall effortlessly.

Elizabeth Monson in a J. Crew schoolboy blazer, floral Topshop shorts, and classic Bass loafers. I think she looks like a hybrid of Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf if they were cool and lived in Brooklyn.

Michelle Halpern in the classic uniform. The blazer is Zara and the jeans, boots, and shocking green bandeau are all from Urban Outfitters. I like the unexpected color peeking out from her classic white v-neck shirt.

Jessica Conatser in skin tight Alice + Olivia leggings, Elizabeth & James classic black blazer, Alexander Wang tee, Tory Burch gold plated boots, and a chunky vintage necklace.