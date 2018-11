Red was obviously a major player on the Fall 2011 runways, and it’s not for the wallflower. Get ready for Fall now with graphic looks that play up the most basic elements of black, white and red to very cool affect.

An Isabel Marant toile sweater is an all in one color block, Zara, as always gets the trend right at a great price point, Topshop offers some killer booties and a red leather legging will basically change your life. Click through for the details.