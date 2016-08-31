How to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe into Fall Like a Street-Style Star

After surviving a brutally hot summer, we’re absolutely thrilled about the next few weeks to come—of chilly breezes, dropping temperatures, and changing leaves. Thanks for the service, but good riddance to you, air conditioners. From here on out, we’re all about the cooler weather, and our closet updates couldn’t be more rejuvenating, as well.
With fall quickly approaching, we’re making some appropriate wardrobe adjustments: silks swapped out for suede, bell sleeves instead of short sleeves, sweater dresses over sundresses, and more.
To get you acquainted with the new autumnal essentials you’ll live in all season, click through the slideshow above for the best transitional street style outfits—and the H&M Fashion Statement collection pieces you’ll need to pull them off.
Summer, we’re so over you.
A Layerable Sweater Dress
Invest in a midi sweater dress that you can either wear solo or layer over a maxi skirt for maximum autumnal coziness.
Fine-Knit Dress, $34.99; at H&M
Romantic Bell Sleeves
Summer was all about off-the-shoulder ruffles, but fall will be huge on bell sleeves—trust us on this. For a dramatic effect, swap in this flouncy top for the plain oxford or T-shirt.
Blouse with Trumpet Sleeves, $17.99; at H&M
Suede Outerwear
The camel-hued trench coat is just as ubiquitous as it is rather basic. Breathe new life into the classic by opting for a suede, military-inspired silhouette instead.
Imitation Suede Coat, $59.99; at H&M
A Boxy Moto Jacket
So long are the days of the fitted, cropped leather jacket. This season, don a baggier fit over a simple top, chunky knits, or a layered sundress—thrown over the shoulders, of course.
Biker Jacket, $49.99; at H&M
A Mock Turtle Tank
This particular sleeveless style may seem tricky at first glance, but once you realize it can be tucked into shorts, jeans, or skirts (literally anything), this top is bound to be your new go-to.
Sleeveless Mock-Turtleneck Top, $17.99; at H&M
A Bow Blouse
It's a damn good thing librarian-chic is in style, considering how much more fun street style can be with an oversized bowtie collar.
Blouse with Tie, $17.99; at H&M
A Throw-on-and-Go Pink Dress
Since this rosy hue is not going away any time soon, update your fall wardrobe with a simple pink turtleneck number that can be worn in a pinch.
Sleeveless Dress, $24.99; at H&M
Non-Boring Florals
Transitioning floral prints into autumn is surprisingly easy. Opt for a more subdued print and pair it with a simple black skirt for effortless mix-and-matching.
Chiffon Blouse, $19.99; at H&M
A Button-Down Mini Skirt
A denim mini is always a sure bet, but fall calls for a bit more substance and texture. A supple suede mini with a button-down detail just may be the ticket.
A-Line Skirt, $29.99; at H&M
Cropped Patchwork Denim
Subtle patchwork details on cropped jeans can quickly elevate plain denim into a street style double-take.
Similar styles available at H&M
A Striped Maxi Sweater Dress
A bit '70s-inspired, a bit modernized, and a definite wardrobe essential for chillier temperatures to come.
Rib-Knit Dress, $34.99; at H&M
A Georgette Cream Skirt
Look effortlessly edgy and sweet by tucking in a cool T-shirt into this fluttery midi skirt. Strap on a pair of black Chelsea booties, and you're good to go.
Satin Skirt, $19.99; at H&M
A Lace-Front Top
This '70s throwback looks far more polished than your regular top, and pairs super easy with the skinny-leg jeans you've already got in your closet.
Similar styles available at H&M
The Feminine Bomber Jacket
Make any outfit feel insta-sporty by throwing a bomber jacket over your look. The varsity shape retains a tomboy vibe, while the blush sheen keeps it girly.
Pilot Jacket, $39.99; at H&M
A Pleated Black Midi Skirt
Even a head-to-toe black look can still feel glamorous (not goth) if you build your outfit around a pleated midi skirt.
Pleated Skirt, $49.99; at H&M