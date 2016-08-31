How to Transition Your Summer Wardrobe into Fall Like a Street-Style Star

After surviving a brutally hot summer, we’re absolutely thrilled about the next few weeks to come—of chilly breezes, dropping temperatures, and changing leaves. Thanks for the service, but good riddance to you, air conditioners. From here on out, we’re all about the cooler weather, and our closet updates couldn’t be more rejuvenating, as well.

With fall quickly approaching, we’re making some appropriate wardrobe adjustments: silks swapped out for suede, bell sleeves instead of short sleeves, sweater dresses over sundresses, and more.

To get you acquainted with the new autumnal essentials you’ll live in all season, click through the slideshow above for the best transitional street style outfits—and the H&M Fashion Statement collection pieces you’ll need to pull them off.

Summer, we’re so over you.