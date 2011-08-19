Transition Into Fall: 7 Pieces to Get You Started Now

Although it might be hot out right now, it’s time to start thinking about building your fall wardrobe! In this economy, smart shopping is about buying pieces that you would want to wear now, but will still work later. Summer sandals that are sturdy enough to pair with tights, great layering jackets and tops, and keeping an eye on pieces made out of flexible materials and trendy colors are all tips to keep in mind.
Click through to see some ideas to get you started!
* This article is brought to you by Michael Stars
Shirt dressing is big for Fall. Get a head start in this lighter silk-georgette version that you can start wearing now.
Carven tie-front blouse, $470, at Net-A-Porter
Mustard is one of our favorite colors this fall. Wear these strappy sandals with a floaty dress now or with tights and socks in a few months.
Topshop leather sandals, $110, at Topshop
We love LemLem's bright cotton and merino wool scarves, and theyre hand made in Ethopia! This one would be great in an air-conditioned office now or for a chilly autumn evening later.
LemLem split scarf, $150, at LemLem
This breezy silk and chiffon top would look just as great with silk shorts right now as with wool pants when temperatures drop.
Kymerah dolman top, $140, at Kymerah
A great fall piece, this cashmere blend jacket is part of classic t-shirt brand Michael Stars expansion into a full ready-to-wear fashion line this season.
Michael Stars military jacket, $238, and herringbone fedora, $44, at Michael Stars
Phillip Lims slouchy silk-crepe pants look as good as they are comfortable to wear, whether youre pairing them with a varsity jacket or a simple white tank.
3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $375, at Net-A-Porter
These suede shoes will add the perfect pop of color to your summer wardrobe, and be a great colorblocking piece come Fall.
Dolce Vita heel, $99, at Dolce Vita