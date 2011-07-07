Transformers 2: Los Angeles Premiere

Transformers 2 has finally come stateside! After weeks of worldwide premieres including Tokyo, Seoul, London, Berlin and Moscow, the Michael Bay directed blockbuster brought stars Megan Fox, Shia Labeouf and Josh Duhamel to LA last night for the film’s US premiere. Wearing a white jersey Kaufman Franco dress (she wore a black dress by the designer to the London premiere), Megan Fox looked like a modern day Greek Goddess. We love when Megan shows off her natural beauty and last night that was definitely the case as she let her loose wavy hair and glowing makeup do the talking. The men of Transformers are no strangers to style either. Shia Labeouf showed why he’s a GQ cover boy in a light gray 3-piece suit, Josh Duhamel went classic in dark gray, and Tyrese Gibson had a little fun channeling a lounge lizard in a shiny red jacket.

What movie premiere would be complete without some of our favorite reality stars? Kristin Cavallari almost succeeded in stealing Megan Fox’s thunder in her fuschia Zac Posen dress, and ubiquitous red carpet walker Kim Kardashian chose a tuxedo dress to show off her curvy physique. Meanwhile, it looks like little Jenny Humphrey, aka Taylor Momsen, has finally moved on from her Joan Jett/Debbie Harry phase and fully embraced her inner Madonna in a “Like a Prayer” look complete with the bustier dress and rosary necklace.

Transformers 2: The Revenge of the Fallen opens nationwide tomorrow.