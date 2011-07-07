A-Trak Takes Over Kid Robot

Lines ran out the door of Kid Robot’s SoHo store last night. The reason: A-Trak was in house to sign his new Grateful Bear figurine. For those of you who don’t know, A-Trak is a major DJ (and by major, I mean he DJ’s Kanye’s tours).

And, for those of you who don’t know Grateful Bear is an “ice-cold player notorious for trippy parties in his psychedelic igloo.” Take a look at his wayfarers and gold-plated necklace and you won’t question his player reputation.

This is A-Trak’s first collaboration with Kid Robot. He designed the bear with his partner Dust La Rock, who is the art director of their label Fool’s Gold. The two spent about two years getting the figurine just right. “It was all about the strut, we had to get enough movement from him. It took about two years to move his right leg forward a half an inch.”

The hard work paid off, this guy is sure to be a collector’s item.

Grateful Bear retails for $50 at Kid Robot, 118 Prince Street; New York, NY 10012, 212-966-6688