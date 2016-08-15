The Trailer for Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Reality Show Is Everything You Hoped It’d Be

Just in case you don’t already have enough Kardashians to keep up with, the trailer for Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna‘s E! six-episode “docuseries” has officially landed.

Back in June, the network revealed the news that these two crazy kids would be getting their own reality show—an announcement that followed the initial bombshell that Rob wasn’t only dating Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga‘s ex, but that they were also engaged and expecting—and that the show would focus on their relationship and everything that comes with it.

We now know that means Khloe calling the kettle complaining about how “public” her brother is being, Rob waxing poetic about fatherhood, and Chyna gloriously shrieking “ARE YOU STILL TEXTING BITCHES?????!” Fun stuff.

Watch the trailer below and set a reminder for September 11 at 9|8c.