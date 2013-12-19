How To Make Traditional Gingerbread

Looking to make real gingerbread? You know, the kind where Guinness get fizzed with baking soda? This traditional Christmas recipe is a favorite, and a recipe that the folks over at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern have perfected. Celebrate this holiday season with this incredible recipe, and never look back to lesser gingerbreads.

Gramercy Tavern Gingerbread

1 cup Oatmeal Stout or Guinness Stout

1 cup dark molasses (not blackstrap)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of ground cardamom

3 large eggs

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

Confectioners’ sugar for dusting

Accompaniment: Unsweetened whipped cream

Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously butter bundt pan and dust with flour, knocking out excess (she is not kidding about this. I used a nonstick pan with a butter/flour spray and still lost a chunk of cake – I will be more generous next time.)

Bring stout and molasses to a boil in a large saucepan and remove from heat. Whisk in baking soda, then cool to room temperature.

Sift together flour, baking powder and spices in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs and sugars. Whisk in oil, then molasses mixture. Add to flour mixture and whisk until just combined.

Pour batter into bundt pan and rap pan sharply on counter to eliminate air bubbles. Bake in middle of oven until a tester comes out with just a few moist crumbs adhering, about 50 minutes. Cool cake in pan on a rack for five minutes. Turn out onto rack and cool completely.

Serve cake, dusted with confectioners’ sugar, with whipped cream.

