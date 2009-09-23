Trade Show 2009: The Train and The Box

I generally loathe “conventions” which are often row after row of glorified cubicles with lots of pamphlets and pamphlet offspring (i.e. fliers, brochures, literature, packets, informational folders, etc.). Fashion trade shows more often than not fall under the convention heading but replace pamphlets with look books and fliers with Jordan almonds.

Luckily, there is a new trade show trying to break down the old stereotypes. The Train and The Box trade show took place this weekend, and it has been majorly revamped with the careful guidance of its fashion director Muriel Pisaser. I met with Murial who passionately explained her goals for finding and showcasing the best emerging designers.

The Train fashion director Muriel Pisaser

Spending the last year finalizing her elite list of talented designers, Muriel strives to maintain a heightened aesthetic and give brands a chance to shine despite the gloomy economy. Muriel brought together Nylon Magazine, set designers Wade & Strauss and Tela Salon’s Philip Pelusi to create a luxurious environment and to provide a more elegant experience for buyers to browse emerging designers.

Tela Salon provided free blow outs

The new lounge area of The Train

Muriel’s favorite new brand? Paris based Eros/Erotokritos which opened abroad in 1996 but is becoming increasingly popular stateside.

Shoes from Eros/Erotokritos

StyleCaster favorite Keith Lissner‘s booth

