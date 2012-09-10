Tracy Reese Spring 2013: Bold Colors, Relaxed Silhouettes

From the moment the lights dimmed to the designer’s final wave, Tracy Reese had us dancing in our seats. Set to lively drum tunes, models marched down the runway in some of the most wearable and colorful pieces of fashion week thus far.

Casual, sporty separates ruled the runway. Jackets and vests became a staple for spring in bright colors, bold prints, and classic silhouettes. Blouses got the same treatment, as did pants, which went leather and baggy for the season. Because we can totally get on board with easy, “throw-on-and-go” outfits, some of our favorite pieces included the flirty dresses and flowy jumpsuits. An armful of colorful jewels and fringe sandals were the only things needed to complete the look.

Leather and perforations were perfectly balanced out by beading and embroidery, which added some fun, feminine flare. Plus: We can’t wait to get our hands on one of the fringe handbags! Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the collection in our slideshow above.

Jilly Miscioscia is one of StyleCaster’s special correspondents for New York Fashion Week. When she’s not blogging for us, you’ll find her over on Sorelle in Style. Read all about her adventures throughout the week right here!