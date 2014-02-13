Ask a Real Person: What a 4-Year-Old Thinks About Tracy Reese Fall 2014

We’re pretty confident the headline you just read pretty much tells you everything you need to know about what’s to come. Just in case you’re still unclear, however, here’s a primer: During New York Fashion Week, we occasionally like to ask a real person—i.e., one that doesn’t work in or follow fashion—to share their thoughts on a particular look from any given runway show.

Why? Because sometimes it’s key to remind ourselves that the world doesn’t revolve around the fall collections and preening packs of street style stars this week.



Next up: Hannah Waldman, the 4-year-old daughter of our editor’s friend. We showed Hannah a look from Tracy Reese Fall 2014, and here’s what she had to say.

Hi Hannah! What do you think of this outfit?

Um, it’s a little ugly because I don’t really like it. I don’t know. I like purple and pink on it because it’s my favorite color, but blue is [her brother] Brady’s favorite color, so maybe he likes it because blue is his favorite color.

Who is Tracy Reese? Do you know her?

NO.

Where do you think this girl is going?

A party … A birthday party. [Examines photo]

Why are you looking at the picture like that?

I’m looking really closely because you said there are flowers on her dress but I don’t really see any flowers on her dress.

Maybe I was wrong

You were wrong.

What would add from your closet to make the outfit nicer?

A purple and pink dress. The one that looks like a tutu and has purple and pink lines on it.

Would you wear this look to school?

Yes, because I think my friends would like it. And because [her friend from school] Dean’s favorite color is blue.

What type of clothes are your favorite?

Purple and pink clothing. Um, dresses, some tank tops when it’s summer. I wear some tank tops to school when I go to camp and, um, some skirts when I go to camp and when it’s summer.

Why does this girl have sparkles on her face?

Because she got it painted when she was at another party.

