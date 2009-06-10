Tracy Glover Chance Vase

Object Of Desire

Tracy Glover Chance Cylinder Vase, $212.00 each, available at barneys.com

Reason #1

Give your flowers a little more attention because they’re probably bored of simple glass vase displays… alas, a perfect alternative.

Reason #2

Colors of the vase vary so no two pieces in the entire collection are alike. Looking for a little more originality for your home? You’ve found it!

Reason #3

Tracy Glover offers an excellent opportunity for you to boost your home’s appeal without breaking the bank. A little glass vase can go a long way. Check out her complete collection at www.tracygloverstudio.com