Tracy Anderson’s Top 5 Favorite Spots In the Hamptons

Fitness guru Tracy Anderson is as in demand as they come. Between her just opened fitness studio in LA, books and DVDs, and a myriad of celebrity devotees from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kim Kardashian, you have to wonder when Anderson finds time to unwind. Her respite from it all is a summer home in Sag Harbor in the Hamptons. Not surprisingly, given Anderson’s love of the Hamptons, there is a Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Water Mill—offering both group classes and private training sessions. So go ahead, order the panna cotta at Nick & Toni’s. You can work it off tomorrow using Anderson’s patented, Iso-Kinetic Band System.

Here, Anderson’s top five favorite spots in the Hamptons—from the best sushi around to where she picks up mung bean soup.

1. La Fondita

“The best for Mexican food out here,” Anderson shares. A great snack stop for casual and authentic Mexican dishes like tacos, tortas, and sopa de tortilla. The food is all freshly made including the tortillas. They also stock Mexican sodas, beers, and make “Micheladas” which is beer mixed with spices, clammato, salt and lime juice.

74 Montauk Highway, Amagansett; lafondita.net.

2. Vine Street Café

When she wants to indulging on fries, Anderson hits the elegant Vine Street Café on Shelter Island,a foodie destination which serves up classic American dishes using local and seasonal ingredients. Just a ferry ride away from Sag Harbor.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island; vinestreetcafe.com.

3. The Juicy Naam

Besides the juice cleanses which they’re famous for, this is Anderson’s spot for a delicious gazpacho and mung bean soup.

51 Division Street, Sag Harbor; thejuicynaam.com.

4. Sen

The “best shrimp tempura,” according to Anderson. This upscale sushi lounge in the middle of Sag Harbor is a big favorite among locals, and a great choice when you’re looking for something a little healthier for dinner.

23 Main Street, Sag Harbor; senrestaurant.com.

5. Pepalajefa

Here’s where to buy a few sandwiches for a beach picnic or several salads and a few mains if you’re entertaining and don’t feel like cooking. All the food here is made with European inspiration—tortilla espanola, gazpacho, gratins and more. Anderson suggests the “Poulet Farci aux Crevettes et Coquilles St. Jacques.”

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor; pepalajefa.com.