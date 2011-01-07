Tracy Anderson Method: Workouts For Your New Hot Bod For The New Year (VIDEO)

Tracy Anderson has basically become a celebrity in her own right if you’re the mastermind behind some of the sickest bods in town, you tend to make friends quickly. Ever heard of Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Christy Turlington?

We stopped into Tracy Anderson studios to learn how to get that lean, mean, dancer-only-better bod that Tracy traffics in, right when we’re feeling really badly about all of the booze and chocolate we’ve been consuming. Lose the guilt and learn some moves that will help start your own personal Tracy Anderson revolution. What can we say, we’re believers. -Kerry Pieri