Tracee Ellis Ross Just Rocked Neon Tulle Ruffles and Now Anything Is Possible

Tracee Ellis Ross has continuously proven herself to be a fashion powerhouse. (With Diana Ross as her mom, how could she not be?) And when we learned that the actress was set to announce the 2019 Oscar nominations, we knew she’d show up wearing something iconic. Naturally, she didn’t disappoint. Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a pink co-ord with neon tulle ruffles while broadcasting the noms for the biggest awards of the year, and we’re bowing down.

On Tuesday, none of us were surprised when Tracee Ellis Ross looked amazing in a two-piece bubblegum pink outfit from Delpozo. Though the belted ensemble looked like it could have been a jumpsuit, the look was actually two beautifully coordinating pieces. What perfected the outfit were the expertly ruffled neon green tulle sleeves. It was like taking fabric from a tacky prom dress and turning it into something Tracee Ellis Ross could easily pull off.

The bright ensemble totally makes Ross look like spring incarnate. While the weather in most of the country still chills us to the bone, Tracee Ellis Ross reminds us of what’s to come. The whole outfit screams, “Winter be damned! I’m wearing spring colors and no one can stop me.” And you know what? The outfit is right. Maybe the key to ridding winter blues is just dressing like it’s already spring. If Tracee Ellis Ross can wear spring colors, so can we.

And, much to our delight, Ross gave us a little behind the scenes look at her outfit while she and co-announcer Kumail Nanjiani prepped for the broadcast. In the video Ross posted, we get a better view of the bright green tulle sleeves. The entire outfit looks even bolder and brighter under the lights. It’s a winter miracle.

Ultimately, we’ve learned that if Tracee Ellis Ross chooses to rock neon tulle and spring colors during January, anything is possible. It’s just the inspiration we needed to get through the rest of these cold winter months. Catch us outside freezing—but looking hot as hell—in our favorite spring ensembles.