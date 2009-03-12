ToyWatch Neon Plasteramic Kryptonite Green Watch

Object Of Desire

ToyWatch neon plasteramic collection watch in kryptonite green, $195, at toywatchusa.com

Reason #1

Because this watch is just fun and refreshing – every now and then we could all use a break from the “serious” and enjoy a day-glo colored timepiece.

Reason #2

Because this Spring neon is without a doubt in vogue. So, if you want to take part in this trend but don’t yet feel confident enough to wear a florescent green or atomic orange dress, this watch is the perfect item for you!

Reason #3

Because this happy, cheerful watch will put a smile on your face every time you check the time. After all, you just can’t resist smiling at such a vibrant item!?