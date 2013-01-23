Tourism Booms In French Town In Les Misérables

Thanks to the release of the movie version of Les Misérables, tourism is booming in the quaint town of Montreuil-Sur-Mer in Northern France. For those Les Misérables fans, Montreuil-Sur-Mer is the hometown of Fantine and where Jean Valjean serves as mayor. According to online reservations site LateRooms.com Montreuil-Sur-Mer has seen a 366 percent hike in hotel bookings in the town.

This isn’t the first time the setting of a movie has motivated tourism. The “Twilight” series drew gawkers to Forks, Washington and Silver Falls State Park in Oregon. Meanwhile the “Lord of the Rings” drew tourists to New Zealand.

Share your thoughts in the comments below. Are you dying to travel to Montreuil-Sur-Mer to relive Les Misérables?