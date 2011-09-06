Toughen Up Your Fall Wardrobe, 40 Leather Investment Pieces

This fall, leather is no longer solely reigning over the accessories department. It has undergone quite the expansion into the realms of skirts, shorts, tops, dresses and of course, jackets. With the multitude of styles rolling out this season (hello metallics, pops of color, laser-cuts and trimmings) there’s a leather investment piece out there for everyone.

So start saving up that cash! Autumn doesn’t officially begin until the 23rd, meaning you’ve got plenty of time to scope out the perfect leather garment to add a bit of rock and roll to your cold weather ensembles. Why not get ahead of the game? Just click above for our 40 favorite leather investment pieces for fall.

Which do you have your eye on?