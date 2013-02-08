Want: A Tough Black Leather AANDD Bag With Rope Accents

What: An all-purpose black leather satchel with sturdy rope handles and a detachable top strap.

Why: Every gal needs a go-to black bag, and cool New York label AANDD‘s Sea Duffel fits the bill: It’s made in the USA, and has space to spare for everyday necessities (and a few necessary extras.) The butter-soft leather gives the carryall a luxe look, while thick rope accents lend a little edge. For a daintier effect, remove the messenger-style strap and tote it in the crook of your elbow.

How: This roomy mini-duffel is a wardrobe workhorse—meaning you can count on it to deliver no matter what you pair it with. This time of year, we’re picturing it slung around a grey cocoon coat, a pair skinny jeans, and ankle boots for a casual day look. Of course–since it’s a bit of a splurge—we’re all about taking it out for evening spins alongside a chic black blazer, a pair of slouchy leather shorts, and opaque black tights.

AANDD Sea Duffel; $484 at Totokaelo.