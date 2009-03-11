Touchy Subject

The New York Times posted an interesting Op-Ed video about the retouching industry and its importance to the publishing world. Now that nearly every image we see has been retouched, it is being suggested that retouchers should be given credit for their work on the page, along with the photographer, model, and stylist. Images are retouched upwards of 20 times, sometimes pulling together elements of four different images to create one cover shot.

What do you think? Do you want to know when the image you are looking at isn’t quite real?