Toste of the town

Tonight, at latincollector Gallery in Manhattan, Madrid-based artist Santiago Picatoste will open the first solo exhibition of his paintings.

Aside from having a last name very fun to pronounce, Picatoste creates paintings, works on paper and an installation that are inspired by the way signage is used in public space and urban detritus.

But don’t let that fool you into thinking the works are as ugly as refuse or monotonous as advertisements.

Mallorca-born Picatoste has a subtle and studied approach to the layering of images—think street art imagery and graffiti, and enlarged flower silhouettes—are like palimpsests that require moments of quiet study before the entire composition can be taken in. Comparisons have been made to Joan Mitchell for his vibrant juxtaposition of color and in abstract painting, but Picatoste’s line are all his own and resonate with all the energy of the city.





The show, titled Petrol runs November 6 – December 20, 2008, at latincollector, 37 W 57 St., Fourth Fl, New York, NY 10019 (212-334-7813).