Tory Burch’s New Denim Line: Vote For Your Favorite Look!

Photos courtesy of Tory Burch

Everyone likes a little friendly competition. In fact, right alongside pro athletes and poker players, perhaps lies a little slot for fashion editors hey, we didn’t get our reputation for clawing our ways to the top for nothing, right?

Tory Burch apparently picked up on the love of the game for the launch of their new denim line Tuesday night. To celebrate, they invited bloggers and editors, including myself, to the Tory Burch boutique in Meatpacking to style head-to-toe looks using jean styles from the new collection and anything else is the store. Talk about being in sartorial heaven. Being a boho lover, I naturally fell in love with one particular tiered fringe cardigan (infused with Tory’s preppy polish of course) and layered it with bangles and a few stacked bracelets to put together my perfect look.

So, where does the competition come in, you ask? Each of the editors’ looks are posted on Facebook, where YOU, our lovely readers, can vote for your favorite outfit but, might we suggest you choose your (wink wink) favorite fashion and beauty site? Scroll through images of StyleCaster’s look in the slideshow above, and follow the directions below to vote before the contest ends Monday (August 9)!

Voting is easy!

1. Visit the Tory Burch Facebook fan page

2. Click on “The Latest” tab at the top of the page

3. Scroll down to where it says “Blogger Styles” to click through each stylist’s look

4. Type in “StyleCaster” in the “Cast Your Vote” field to help StyleCaster win!

To get your own piece of TB denim, check out a boutique near you, or visit Tory Burch online to scroll through all the styles that include a plethora of to-die-for denim pants, blouses, skirts and vests. Yours truly was lucky enough to snag the metallic brushed denim leggings. Let me know what you think I should wear with them in the comments below!

