Tory Burch Tevin Satchel Brightens Our Day

Photo: ToryBurch.com

Spring is here and this means even the fashion flock put away some of their go-to black pieces in favor of something brighter. Take Tory Burch’s Tevin Satchel that garnered some well-earned praise when it came through StyleCaster’s studio. It’s a good size meaning big enough so you can fit your daily goodies in there but the vibrant color is more what won us over. Plus the bright red hue has a bit of warmth to it so you can pair with summer neutrals like cream and khaki or give that utilitarian army green trend just that pop. If the daring red isn’t your thing, not to worry. The sporty satchel also comes in tan and navy. Tory Burch large Tevin satchel $595 at ToryBurch.com.

