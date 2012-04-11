Tory Burch Is The Star Of A Brand New Korean Drama Series (Sort Of)

This might just be the coolest bit of news I’ve ever heard associated with the name Tory Burch: the American fashion designer‘s fairly new boutique in Seoul, Korea is one of the prime, recurring locations that stars in one of Korea’s latest drama series Fashion King.

In addition, Tory herself also makes a cameo at the start of series, posing as the Dean for the fictitious New York Fashion School. Main characters Lee Ga-Young (the twenty-something orphaned student who’s bursting with design talent, played by actress Shin Se-Kyung), her boss-slash-secret-crush Kang Young-Gul (a.k.a. the street-savvy hustler that’s money, power and fashion obsessed played by Yoo Ah-In) and Korean fashion tycoon Jung Jae-Hyuk (played by actor Lee Je-Hoon, whose character just also seems to maybe have a thing for Lee Ga-Young and helps her get into the fashion school by schmoozing with Dean Tory) all manage to have melodramatic run-ins at the school, shot at the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art building in New York’s Bowery district.

While the story does start off in New York City, all the main characters eventually find their way back to Seoul, Korea, where just about every episode of the season thus far features a scene shot at the swanky, Westernized Tory Burch shop in the Korean capital. While you might see that infamous double T logo on a few items in the boutique, you definitely won’t see the full Tory Burch name anywhere, even outside the store itself.

In one scene shot outside of the Seoul-located store, there’s a quick moment where you can see that the supposed name of the store is just “URCH”, as in sans T, O, R, Y and B URCH.

But even if you aren’t a big Tory Burch fan, you should still definitely check out Fashion King which you can watch right on over on HULU just for the LOL factor on how the American fashion biz gets portrayed. Plus, if you’re into K-Pop, then you probably already know that Yuri from all-girl super group Girls Generation is also in the main cast as well, playing a Korean designer who “made it in America” by working under the world-renowned Michael J, a fictional American designer that’s played by an actor that is a cross between Karl Lagerfeld, Michael Kors and Tom Ford.

Long story short, just watch Fashion King for amusement purposes (check out the episode featuring Tory’s Korean acting debut down below), even though you may end up becoming addicted to the series, just like I have.

[Feature image via The Tory Blog, additional images via Hulu]