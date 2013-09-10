Tory Burch Takes A Charming Trip To The French Riviera For Spring: All The Looks

Despite the typical frenetic energy coursing through the room before a big designer’s show takes place, attendees at Tory Burch‘s Spring 2014 show couldn’t help but feel a sense of calm thanks to the floor of the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, which was transformed into what looked a crystal-clear blue swimming pool. Unexpected, certainly, but it set the tone nicely for Burch’s charming collection.

The inspiration—the easy glamour of the French Riviera in the late 1960s, Romy Schnieder’s character in the 1969 French film “La Piscine,” and strong botanical elements—was perfect for Burch, known for her patrician-meets-preppy-meets-fashion aesthetic.

MORE: The Row Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Looks From The Olsen Twins’ Latest Effort

The clothes—set against a palette of moss green, white, and coral—followed the theme to a T, with models parading out in collared white lattice mini-dresses, blouses emblazoned with lovely Queen Anne’s Lace and folly prints, floral leather bags stuffed with actual flowers, checkered maillots, and white cropped trousers paired with gamine-esque short-sleeve collared shirts and white pointed flats.

There were also some pieces that our late-’60s Riviera gal would change into for cocktail hour, such as a beaded two-piece pants set, metallic floor-grazing skirts, and embellished cropped jackets.

With this collection, Burch was selling a lifestyle—one that called to mind a French version of Slim Aarons photography—that we really, really wanted to embrace.