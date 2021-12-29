Tory Burch Just Put Hundreds of Chic Winter Essentials On Massive Discount

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

You might be enjoying this post-holiday lull, but there’s still work to be done. And by work, we mean shopping. And by shopping, we mean taking advantage of major end-of-the-year sales like Tory Burch’s ongoing Semi-Annual Sale.

That’s right—there are still a handful of brands (including old faithful, Nordstrom) that want to help you out even more heading into the new year. After all, who wouldn’t want to save hundreds on a big name like Tory Burch?

As you can tell by the words, “semi-annual,” this huge sale event only happens twice a year. That’s when you know the discounts are actually going to be hefty and well worth your attention. In fact, we found all the best deals for you, and none of them have discounts below 40 percent. Most of the items are actually more than half off. However, you’ll want to get shopping ASAP since the sale ends on January 9.

And the styles Tory Burch serves up in this end-of-the-year sale are anything but ordinary or bottom-of-the-barrel leftovers. They’re chic, preppy, versatile, classic—all of the above. We honestly wouldn’t expect anything less from the big Double T.

But enough of the chit chat, we want to help you shop all the top deals. Just enter code EXTRA at checkout to score 25 percent off of all sale styles. Below, find the seven items you should add to your cart, stat, from fuzzy slides to bold turtlenecks.

Double T Shearling Slide

You won’t want to take off these ultra cozy shearling slides this winter. They have supportive insoles and shearling all over. Not to mention, the Double T makes them look oh so chic. For 56 percent off, you might want to pick up a couple pairs.

Packable Performance Satin Down Scarf

Snuggle up in this puffy scarf that’s water-repellent and wind-resistant. Plus you can pack it up and fold it into the front pocket, or you can even use it as a pillow while on the go. It’s the ideal winter and travel companion. Save 57 percent on the green option, which also happens to be Etsy’s 2022 color of the year.

Silk Jersey Turtleneck

Go bold with the Silk Jersey Turtleneck that’s printed in a striking black and white floral pattern. It’s perfect for layering up or down this winter, especially since it’s made from a snug silk jersey material. Add it to your cart for 47 percent off before the sale ends.

Boot-Cut Denim Pant

Who would’ve thought you could find Tory Burch jeans for under $100? We certainly didn’t, but the semi-annual sale is really coming in clutch with this 54 percent discount.

Perry Zip Continental Wallet

It’s no secret that the best wallets are ones you’ll love for years and years to come. Yours should have a look that doesn’t go out of style and in a color you won’t easily get tired of. It’s almost a new year, meaning it might be time for you to try Tory Burch’s Perry Zip Continental Wallet. A top-notch, pebbled leather wallet for under $100 is a rare find, so why not just go for it.

Heeled Ankle Boot

These boots were made for walking and slaying all your winter OOTDs. They’re a timeless style that have stacked block heels so your feet won’t be aching right after you put them on. Grab your pair for a whopping 55 percent off while the sale’s still live.

Kira Glazed Logo Belt

A Gucci belt might be way out of your price range, but this discounted Tory Burch belt won’t be, thanks to its nearly half-off markdown. The buttery soft leather and chic logo hardware will elevate any outfit, whether it’s an oversized trench coat and jeans or a chunky sweater dress. Score 48 percent off and get ready to style this belt with everything in your closet.