The Iconic Tory Burch Logo Sandals Come In an Office-Ready Style That’s 47% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Per Olivia Rodrigo and every It Girl of the moment, micro mini skirts and Coach shoulder bags are making major comebacks. Another style that’s on the rise again are Tory Burch’s signature slides. They’re as classic as they get and hold their crown as some of the most versatile shoes you can wear during the spring and summer. The Double T logo never fully left the mainstream, but it has lost some relevance over the years. Right now, however, the designer is having an exciting revival.

Tory Burch stitched the Double T onto a more modern style shoe that’s itching to be worn to the office. The Eleanor Crystal-Embellished Suede Slides are like the 5G version of the designer’s ever-trendy Double T sandals. The material alone gives them a luxe upgrade that makes them wearable to just about any place or event. But what really steals the show are its crystal-embellished Double T-logo medallions. Crystals on your feet? Now that’s a look worth Instagramming a thousand times.

“These are very comfortable and I was able to wear them all day with no problem,” wrote one shopper who gave these chic kicks a five-star rating. “I get so many compliments whenever I wear them. I like the fact that they are not flat and give you a little height.”

RELATED: Saks Fifth Avenue Is Having The Designer Sale of Our Dreams—Shop Prada & Staud For Hundreds Off

Choose from three luxe colors: Grey Heron, Meadowsweet and Black. Either color will be a stunning addition to your wardrobe, and you’ll get plenty of wear out of them.

We can’t wait for you to strut into your office wearing these glamorous slides. We also can’t wait for you to save big bucks on them—$165 to be exact. That’s seriously enough to buy a whole other pair of Tory shoes from Saks Fifth Avenue’s Friends and Family Sale that’s going on right now and offering a 25 percent discount on new arrivals.

We also have to suggest the Jeweled Logo Shearling Slides that are similarly 47 percent off during the massive Saks sale. They’re less of an office staple and more of an errand essential—since they’re made of lush shearling—yet they’re still incredibly chic with the jewel accents.

And if comfort is really your top priority this upcoming season, the Tory Charm Mammouth Shearling Mules are giving elevated Birks. Best of all, they’re also on sale for $165 off.

Whichever Tory Burch sandal you check out with is sure to level up any of your spring and summer OOTDs. Just make sure to get your pair(s) before the Saks sale ends on March 29.