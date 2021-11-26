You Can Save $550 on This Supremely Luxe Tory Burch Bag Today—Plus 5 Other Deals Worth Shopping

Scroll To See More Images

I never feel buyer’s remorse when I shop handbags—especially when shopping the Black Friday 2021 Tory Burch sale. When I make my selections, I like to choose wisely, carefully considering how practical the bag is for everyday wear. The purse that becomes like a second skin needs to be lightweight enough sling over my shoulder on long walks and just big enough to cradle whatever book I’m reading at the moment.

You can’t go wrong with a classic handbag from this iconic fashion brand. The designs are timeless, the materials are built to last, and you’re sure to get compliments wherever you go. Right now some of the most iconic Tory Burch styles are on sale for hundreds of dollars off in honor of Black Friday, which is basically unheard of.

Whether you’ve been in the market for a new handbag for a while or just want to spruce up your wardrobe for the winter, there are so many options on sale to choose from. In addition to sitewide discounts, you’ll also score an additional 30% off when you spend $250 or more automatically applied to your cart at checkout. That means the savings here are stackable and you can wind up with your new favorite bag for way less than you ever imagined. When you take the already-on-sale bags into consideration, this means you can save BIG bucks. We’re talking up to $500 in savings on some chic styles.

Lee Radziwill Small Bag

This bag was named after Jackie O.’s iconic sister and mother-in-law of Carole Radziwill (shoutout to all the Real Housewives of New York fans out there). The name certainly suits the style, since the classic pattern and silhouette will definitely stand the test of time. Usually, totes of this size come in rather drab colors and designs, but that’s not the case with this stunner. The floral patterns are preppy, posh, and perfect to pair with everything in your closet.

Normally this bag retails for $898, and it’s discounted to $499. Even better, when you spend over $250, you’ll automatically get a 30% additional discount at checkout. That means you can take this bag home for just $349.30.

Ines Slide Sandals

Tory Burch logo sandals are in high-demand year-round, and this year they’re included in the holiday sale that lets you take 30% off when you spend over $250. These sandals run just under at $228, but if you add on another small accessory to hit $250, you can get them for just $159.60.

Miller Mixed Material Lug Sole Boot

These boots are lowered to $319 in honor of the holiday sale, but are also eligible for an additional 30% off discount at checkout since the reduced price is still over $250. The anti-slip rubber soles will keep you from slipping around in winter sludge and ice while still looking chic AF.

Ella Straw Micro Basket Tote Bag

Never use boring canvas bags again. This woven catch-all features leather handles and a leather strap so you can pack a last-minute picnic, get groceries on the go, or just wear it out to your favorite restaurant. It’s the perfect bag for literally any occasion, and it’s included in the Tory Burch holiday sale.

Love Is Universal Frame Mini Crossbody

How cute is this graphic bag that you can sling over your chest and take with you on your coffee run, bar hopping night, or even out to dinner to meet your partner’s parents (yup, it’s that versatile).

Even better, you can take an additional 30% an already discounted price.

Fair Isle Pullover

This is the ultimate luxe cozy sweater, which is basically how I plan to describe all my winter wear this year. It’s already on sale for $419 and you can save 30% more at checkout, bringing the price down by more than $300 to $293.