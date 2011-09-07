Tory Burch Opens On Madison Avenue & Has First Runway Show

Tory Burch is already having a great fashion week. Burch’s latest store, opening next week, will be located in a townhouse at 797 Madison Avenue, WWD reports. The flagship location is in one of the most desired retail areas in the world, and truly marks a turning point for Burch’s company, which seems to have miraculously developed in the past few years.

Burch has her eye on global growth, and judging by her past success, I’m sure it is only a matter of time. “As we grow, we look at different places, as Asia and Europe become more important for us from a retail standpoint, and also expanding our footprint in the U.S.,” Burch told the trade publication.

Also of note is that this season will mark Burch’s first runway show, as the brand has only had presentations in the past. The collection is said to be inspired by Deauville, the prestigious seaside resort town in France. I could not be more excited to see what Burch has in store for us. I always admire her simple, wearable designs, and her inspiration is always very apparent. Additionally, I am consistently impressed with her savvy business sense and knack for balancing a booming empire and raising young children.

Okay, I’m biased because I’m obsessed with her, but how could you not be? Even if you want to burn every pair of Reva flats you see strutting down the street, she has done an uncanny job targeting and revitalizing a market.

Are you excited to see her first runway show this season?

Image via WWD.