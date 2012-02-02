Tory Burch Loves New York & We Love Tory Burch (Video)

We’ll say it: we’re huge Tory Burch fans here at StyleCaster. How can you not be? From her effortless style, beautiful designs and all-around New Yorker status, she embodies some of the greatest things about NYC and the fashion industry.

In a new video byTabitha Denholm, Burch narrates her love letter to New York, touching on everything that makes the city so special. From the energy to the perfect brunch spot, this Upper East Side fixture gives us a touch of nostalgia to get us through the day.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath!