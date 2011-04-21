Tory Burch Joins Tumblr: Which Designers Do It Right

I know I work in online and all, so I should be all up on the tech/social media developments, but apparently I didn’t fully realize how all the rage Tumbr was. Outside of Twitter and Facebook, brands had best get their presence on the Tumblr. Tory Burch is the latest to launch on the platform with Torypedia: People, Places and Things of Interest.

Whereas blogs started as a way to share ones hopes and dreams with lengthy room for type and exposition, Tumblr is all about the big, beautiful photos which is basically ideal for fashion brands that pour money into campaigns and product shots.

Honor Brodie, editor in chief for Tory Burch explains to WWD, We are always looking for the most innovative and impactful ways to inspire and communicate. We create daily features with different tastemakers who share their thoughts and recommendations on fashion, art, music, culture, travel and entertaining. But our Tumblr is a bit different. It is a more distilled and more visually driven version of the blog. It is a digital version of Torys inspiration board.

So what other brands are riding the Tumblr wave effectively?

1. Reece Hudson: The handbag designer makes it about edgy old school pics, some fun interviews and street style shots featuring the cool kids wearing her bags. It represents the youth centric, high fashion feel of the brand perfectly.

2. Oscar de la Renta: Obviously Oscar is ahead of the curve on all things social media, if Oscar PR Girl’s avid Twitter following is any indication. Oscar PR Girl also runs the Tumblr and posts fun self shot style pics of herself, runway shots, behind the scenes in the office and cool editorial images. It’s a great look into the brand from a personal persepctive that’s a totally different format from Twitter.

3. Kate Spade: A brand with a totally identifiable signature, Kate Spade has legions of fans that follow its particular pretty, preppy whimsical look at life. The first photo right now is a pink flamingo on a sunny beach…perfect.

Who else do you dig on Tumblr? Any other brands I’m missing that are amazing? Other than StyleCaster’s lovely Tumblr, of course.