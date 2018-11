In case you forgot not that you would Mother’s Day is this weekend. So it’s time to break out your card-making (or buying) skills and figure out what’s on the menu for breakfast in bed, because on Sunday it’s all about the matriarchs!

Tory Burch pays tribute to moms on their special day with a sweet video montage of well-known mothers and their children. Check out the video below to see Tory, Christy Turlington, Sheryl Crow and many others.