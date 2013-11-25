How Tory Burch Is Entertaining This Thanksgiving

No surprise here, designer and mogul Tory Burch is also revered for her panache for entertaining. This Thanksgiving, take some cues from the fashion guru on what to serve, and how to create the perfect flower arrangements, based on what she has planned.

Thanksgiving classics—stuffing, cranberries and, of course, turkey—intermingle with newfound additions on Burch’s holiday dinner menu. A spiced celery root soup kicks off the festive menu, while gingerbread brownies and cinnamon ice cream offer a sweet finale. And if you’re looking for more than just inspiration, here are the recipes for both desserts, courtesy of Chef Adam Ben’Ous.

Tory Burch’s Thanksgiving Menu:

Creating the perfect Thanksgiving centerpiece for the big meal, and setting the mood, is almost as important as what you serve. Think outside of the floral bouquet this Thanksgiving. This bold persimmon arrangement is equally lush, striking and festive, with its warm pops of color and berry branches. Just place into a low bowl, like Tory does here—it makes for a great standalone piece or as a tabletop highlight surrounded by tealight candles.

Head over to Tory Burch’s “The Tory Blog” for other great ideas on how to get holiday ready!

