Forbes just released their annual list of the World’s 100 most Powerful Women—which is determined by money, media presence, and impact—and there are a number of familiar fashion and celebrity faces mixed in the group.

The creator and longtime artistic director of Miu Miu, Miucci Prada, ranked highest amongst them all at number 58, with a stunning net worth of $12.4 billion; preppy accessory queen Tory Burch landed next at number 69 with $1 billion in assets; womenswear icon Diane von Furstenberg (whose value, interestingly, is unlisted) is at 74; and Spanx founder, good-doer, and billionaire Sara Blakely came in at 90th.

Other famous faces on the list include, of course, Beyoncé, who comes in at number 17; Angelina Jolie (whose recent editorial in the New York Times likely gave her a bump) at number 37; ‘Modern Family’ star Sofia Vergara at 38; Lady Gaga at 45; and Shakira at 52. Even supermodel Gisele Bundchen made the list (the only model to do so!), coming in at number 95.

Head over to forbes.com to read the entire list!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Spanx queen Sara Blakely Pledges Half Her Wealth To Charity