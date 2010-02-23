Tory Burch Daily Mirror Challenge: Winners Announced!

While we were cabbing it like crazy (and sometimes running in high heels) from show to show over here at New York Fashion Week, we wanted you guys to be able to get in on a bit of the action too. We asked our members to upload a Daily Mirror picture (or two!) of themselves and their personal style throughout Fashion Week for the chance to win a Tory Burch handbag. If you can’t physically partake in the amazing street style scene that is the tents at Bryant Park during NYFW, then why not do so online, right? Our thoughts exactly.

While we loved so many of the images you uploaded, we left the deciding up to the people. Winners were chosen based on how many Style Points each Daily Mirror received which is calculated through a combination of the number of views and how many people loved the look. In the end, three winners came out on top: Bea Ruiz (pictured above left), Charlotte Leisel, and Tanya Hafeez, who styled the look on the above right.

Congratulations to all our winners, and we hope you enjoy your new Tory Burch arm candy! But because we loved so many of the looks you all uploaded, here are three more ladies who we think deserve major cred for their personal style:

Denni Elias:

Denni Elias models the denim on denim trend with incredible ease.

Tieka Dierolf:



We love the mixing and matching of prints that give Tieka’s ensemble a stylish quirkiness — plus, lace leggings are our favorite accessory of the moment.

Sarah Mochasoywhippy:



We saw a plethora of schoolgirl-esque looks last week on the Fall 2010 runways, and Sarah stays ahead of the trend in adorable knee-high socks.

