Tory Burch Files Counterfeit Lawsuit; 6 Notorious Fashion Court Cases

The queen of chic prep is at it again: Tory Burch filed suit against no less than four retailers in the Southern District of New York court this morning, according to WWD. The counterfeit claims center on the designer’s jewelry lines, and argue that the retailers in question copied Burch’s infamous “TT” logo (the criss-crossed T’s seen on all of her iconic Reva ballet flats, for starters).

This isn’t the first time Burch has found herself behind the plaintiff’s table. She infamously filed a countersuit against her ex-husband, J. Christopher Burch, last year when he opened his New York-based chain of stores called C. Wonder and incorporated logos on many of the products that were highly reminiscent of Burch’s TT insignia.

All this courtroom drama has us recalling a bunch of fashion’s most epic and amazing (and, in many instances, quite pricey) legal battles of all time. Click through the gallery above to see some of the most notorious counterfeit suits!

MORE ON STYLECASTER: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Designer Lawsuits