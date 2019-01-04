11 Exciting New Ways to Wear Tortoise Shell This Season

Scroll To See More Images

Tortoise shell is a classic pattern marked by its multifaceted neutral coloration and patch-worked array of various tones of brown and taupe. We’re used to seeing tortoise motifs in eyewear and well, cats, but this season, we’re making the case for extending the timeless decorative design beyond its prevailing appearance in eyewear and into new territories. It’s official: Tortoise shell accessories are here, and they’re more varied than ever before.

Versatile yet distinctive, tortoise designs have long offered a skin tone-flattering colorway—one that’s become a staple in our go-to cat-eye sunnies and our favorite pairs of prescription frames (you know, the ones that magically upgrade any 9-to-5 office ensemble or lazy Sunday library look). But why not bring the universally-flattering and timelessly classic tortoise shell pattern into your other accessories, as well?

Tortoise shell has been making its way into jewelry—and even hair accessories as of late—and we’re more than happy to embrace the trend. And if you’re looking for a larger-scale way to join the tortoise shell accessories movement, you’re in luck because pattern is currently popping up in footwear and handbags as well.

Consider tortoise shell a neutral—but an exciting, maximalist one. (Treat it like you’d treat leopard print, ya know?) And start shopping. Ahead, a few of our favorite tortoise shell accessories on the market right now—and yes, they look just as great combined with each other as they do combined with anything else.

Scalloped Tortoise Hair Clip Set, $18 at Anthropologie

These mini-claw clips are sure to add throwback vibes to literally any look you throw together.

Tortoise Shell Beads Bag, $49.99 at Mango

This chic mini-bag gives the timeless tortoise shell pattern an on-trend upgrade with beaded handles.

Shashi the Boss Earrings, $60 at Shopbop

We can’t get enough of last year’s enduring coin jewelry trend, either, and these statement earrings give the look an elevated makeover.

Jaggar Gloss Booties, $198 at Shopbop

If you’re over the feline print trend that’s gone downright viral over the past couple of seasons, try these tortoise shell booties. The spinoff feels fresh, current and totally fun—and gives you an excuse to buy yet another pair of block heels.

Gucci Crystal-Embellished Tortoise shell Hair Slide, $290 at Net-a-Porter

If you’re slightly obsessed with the logo trend but feel too flagrant sporting a monogrammed belt or handbag, this subtle hair clip is the perfect half-way point.

ASOS Design Lassie Ballet Flats, $29 at ASOS

This chic tortoise patterns gives the traditional ballet flat template a fashion-forward appeal, without sacrificing its office-appropriate wearability.

Cable Knit Cardigan, $99 at & Other Stories

Tortoise shell detailed buttons take this simple cardigan from everyday basic to luxe statement piece.

Furla Elisir Leather Strap Watch, $208 at Nordstrom

Unlike your smartphone, watches are the perfect way to add some tomboyish sensibility to your look while still serving a full functional purpose.

Tatum Tortoise Hoop Earrings, $18 at Urban Outfitters

These go-to hoop earrings have officially convinced us that it’s time to go separate ways with our favorite, basic gold version.

Alexandre de Paris Classic Headband, $50 at Shopbop

Clearly, your favorite classic hair accessory isn’t stuck in the ’90s. Quite the contrary—it’s here and ready to infuse your wardrobe with a little elevated prep school flair.

Glamorous Tortoise Circle Buckle Belt, $14 at ASOS

If you ask us, the best way to dress up an everyday jeans-and-tee ensemble is with a chic statement belt. You’re welcome.

