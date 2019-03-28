Plus-Size Brand Torrid Just Released a Wedding Collection, and It’s So Dreamy

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re getting married soon or you’ve got twelve bridesmaid gigs lined up for spring (a true mood), finding the right dress is—for lack of a better word—difficult. Add in the fact that many dresses aren’t made to fit plus-size women, and you’ve got a full-blown fashion dilemma. Let me assure you, though, that help is out there, and it’s in the form of Torrid’s new wedding collection. The plus-size brand has been gracing us with its delightfully floral dresses, cute tops and butt-hugging jeans, but they’ve just added something new to the mix: plus-size wedding and bridesmaid dresses.

Yes, you can now shop Torrid for an outfit perfect for the special day—made with plus-size bodies in mind. Whether you want more of a classic wedding dress, something more casual or want your bridesmaids to look amazing, there’s something in the collection that’s sure to make all the wedding planning go more smoothly. From some lacy boho vibes to skater dresses, spring colors and adjustable straps, there’s nothing that Torrid’s wedding shop isn’t prepared for. It’s a plus-size wedding dream, and I’m here for it.

To give you a taste of what the collection offers, I rounded up some of my favorite dresses and hair accessories (Yes, there are hair accessories, too!) perfect for any spring wedding. Planning, being a part of or attending a wedding shouldn’t be more difficult because of your clothing size. So shop away, because the next sound you hear might just be wedding bells.

1. Ivory Lace Capelet Formal Gown, $168.90 at Torrid

Oh, did I mention how affordable everything is?

2. Lavender Studio Knit Convertible Maxi Dress, $64.45 at Torrid

You can wear this dress whatever way makes you most comfortable.

3. Ivory Chiffon Plunging Hi-Lo Dress, $128.90 at Torrid

It’s like having a train on your dress without having an actual train.

4. Ivory Sequin Lace & Chiffon Formal Gown, $148.90 at Torrid

Here comes the bride, all covered in sequins. 😉

5. Rose Gold Rhinestone & Faux Pearl Hair Comb, $18.90 at Torrid

I’m not even getting married and I might have to buy these.

6. Black Lace & Satin Skirt Two-Piece Set, $77.34 at Torrid

Honestly, I would love to wear this as a bridesmaid.

7. Ivory Dot Mesh Midi Skater Dress, $118.90 at Torrid

Those sleeves are so cute.

8. Pink Studio Knit Convertible Maxi Dress, $59.45 at Torrid

Imagine a world where all bridesmaid dresses were this pretty.

9. Rhinestone Beaded Headband, $16.90 at Torrid

It’s all in the details.

10. White Lace Jumpsuit, $148.90 at Torrid

If you want to do something a little different, try a jumpsuit.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.