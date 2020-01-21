Torrid’s Valentine’s Day Collection Is Pink, Red and Cute All Over

Scroll To See More Images

Like it or not, Valentine’s Day 2020 is quickly approaching. If you’re like me, however, you can view the day as an excuse to eat all the chocolate your heart desires and pick out a really cute V-Day themed ensemble. Whether it’s a dinner date, movie night with your BFFs or a sexy night in, Torrid’s plus size Valentine’s Day collection has absolutely everything you could ever want for February 14. While the holiday can bring many people unwanted emotions surrounding relationships and love, wearing something that makes you feel good—no matter your romantic situation—can vastly improve your Valentine’s Day experience.

Torrid’s Valentine’s Day collection is truly the one-stop shop for all your pink, red, heart-covered, cute and also sexy wardrobe needs. If you’ve got a fun date planned with your partner, you have to check out all the chic Valentine’s Day dresses the retailer is offering right now. From sexy to frilly and fun, you can’t go wrong with a stylish dress. (Or two….or three.)

Or, if you’re planning on spending V-Day with your closest pals, there are myriad casual Valentine’s Day options that will leave you feeling cute and festive. Whether it be a crafts night, movie marathon or DIY spa day, Torrid has the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit for you.

Then, of course, there’s those of us who might want to don something a little sexier this V-Day. Y’all, Torrid came through on the plus-size lingerie for V-Day this year. From sheer bodysuits and sexy bralettes to peek-a-boo panties and stunning babydolls, this Valentine’s Day collection has the ideal lingerie look for anyone. Prepare to really wow your partner.

The entire Torrid Valentine’s Day collection is available now, and we picked some of our favorites for you to shop below. Plus, all of Torrid’s clothing runs from sizes 10 to 30, so you can spend less time worrying about your size being available, and more time planning that hot Valentine’s Day outfit.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.