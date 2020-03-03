Torrid’s New Swim Collection Has Me Dreaming of Pool Days and Beach Vacays

Scroll To See More Images

Spring is just around the corner (It officially starts March 19!), which means soon—if we’re lucky—we’ll all be poolside or digging our toes in the sand. Whether you’re getting ready for an epic spring break or just waiting for the day you can finally use the pool in your apartment complex, there’s no better time than now to amp up your swimwear wardrobe. Torrid’s 2020 plus-size swimwear collection has officially arrived, and it’s chock-full of all the looks you’ll need to turn some heads while you sunbathe this spring. Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

As most of us who shop plus-sizes know, Torrid is consistently blessing us with floral dresses, perfect-fit jeans and sexy lingerie. Now that the weather is warming up, they’ve added some new swimwear to the mix as well. Torrid’s swim collections are always on-point, but their March 2020 collection is truly something special. From chic two piece swimsuits ready for sitting by the water all day to one-pieces that could totally double as a bodysuit when paired with high-waisted denim, these plus-size looks are about to be your go-to spring picks.

To give you a peak at what the Torrid 2020 swim collection has to offer, I picked some of my must-haves for you to shop below. Available in sizes 10 through 30, these adorable swimsuits are just waiting to star in your next poolside Instagram. Plus, all of the swimsuits below are on sale—So go ahead and treat yourself, babe. Budget or not, your spring and summer just got a whole lot cuter thanks to Torrid.

Torrid Deep-V Lattice One-Piece, Originally $98.90

Torrid Multi-Metallic Stripe High Waist Bottom, Originally $44.90

Torrid Illusion Neck One-Piece Swimsuit, Originally $89.50

Torrid Yellow Plaid Skater Swim Skirt, Originally $54.90

Torrid Red Leopard Lattice Mesh Bottom, Originally $44.90

Torrid Foil Star One-Piece Swimsuit, Originally $89.50

Torrid Yellow Floral Triangle Bikini Top, Originally $59.50

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.