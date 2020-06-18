Torrid’s 50% Off Dresses & Swim Sale Is A Summery Dream Come True

Scroll To See More Images

When I think about what makes up the perfect summer wardrobe, I always consider dresses and swimsuits the top two picks. Sure, shorts and crop tops are great, too, but when hot weather hits, I want to be either gallivanting in a breezy frock or sitting by the pool in an adorable swimsuit. So, my current plans consist of stocking up on everything in the June 2020 Torrid dresses and swim sale—and doing absolutely nothing else. Prepping a summer wardrobe is serious business, but when Torrid offers you 50% off all their regular price dresses and swimsuits, you jump at the chance to add every item to cart. And that is exactly what I’ll be doing for the foreseeable future.

With an unfortunate lack of size-inclusivity in fashion, plus-size summer looks can be harder to shop than straight-size ensembles. Fewer brands carry plus sizes, and some designers who do are on the pricier side. (This isn’t a bad thing! Just not as convenient if you’re looking for a serious deal.) For those of us looking for extended sizes, quality clothing and a good deal, Torrid is always the move. This is never truer when it comes to their dress and swim collections, too. I’ve been a fan of Torrid for a while, but their offerings this summer are seriously out of this world good.

To give you a sneak peek at the cutest pieces available from the June 2020 Torrid dresses and swim sale, I rounded up some of my must-haves. From tie strap dresses that are oh-so-trendy to animal print swimsuits that’ll have you getting wild all summer long, there are so many amazing pieces available—for 50% off!—in this sale. Consider this sale your one-stop-summer-shop.

1. Tie Strap Midi Dress

OK, this might be the perfect summer dress. Light blue hues, covered in florals and adorned with cute tie straps? Consider me obsessed.

2. Wireless Scoop Swim Top

Be the rainbow this summer with this adorable and colorful swimsuit. Catch me sitting outside catching some serious rays in this beauty.

3. Poplin Shirt Dress

A cute shirtdress for summer is a must-have, and this little striped number checks all the boxes. Pair it with heels for dinner dates or sneakers for casual summer days.

4. Wireless One Piece Swimsuit

If you’re into something a little more minimalist, you can’t miss with this lattice cut detail black swimsuit. It’s a classic with a fun twist to keep things fresh and new.

5. Chiffon Maxi Dress

Give me all the florals, please! This chiffon maxi dress is seriously so dreamy for summer. I can just picture it with cute heeled sandals and a trendy mini bag.

6. Gauze Walkthrough Romper

Is it a dress? Is it a romper? Actually, it’s a little bit of both. This cute walkthrough romper gives you comfortable shorts and a flowing skirt.

7. Wireless Swim Crop Top

Calling all animal print lovers. This leopard print swimsuit is giving you permission to get a little wild this summer. I can’t wait to wear the swimsuit top as a crop top with jeans this season, too!

8. Shirred Hem Skater Dress

I just can’t get enough of tie straps this summer! Everyone needs a simple white dress for the season, and I’m dubbing this one a must-have.

9. Underwire One Piece Swimsuit

With underwire support, a fun colorblock pattern and gorgeous summery hues, this one piece swimsuit is a can’t-miss. Lounging in your backyard never looked so good.

10. Trapeze Maxi Dress

Of course, no summer round-up is complete without an effortlessly cute and super versatile black maxi dress. Whether you pair it with heels or sneakers, you’re sure to look amazing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.