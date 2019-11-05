11 Things I’m Buying From Torrid’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with shopping until you drop—especially when the prices are dropping, too. And Torrid’s Black Friday 2019 sale is the perfect excuse to fill those carts with everything you can get your hands on, because the savings are going to be very good.

With an unfortunate lack of size-inclusivity in fashion, Black Friday can be harder to shop for plus-size women. Fewer brands carry plus sizes, and some designers who do are on the pricier side. (This isn’t a bad thing! Just not as convenient if you’re looking for a serious deal.) For those of us looking for extending sizes, quality clothing and a good deal, Torrid is always the move.

Torrid consistently has sales going on on their site, but their Black Friday sale is notoriously good. And, if 2019 is anything like Torrid’s Black Friday sale in 2018, we’re in for a sweet treat. Last year, Torrid’s Black Friday sale was comprised of 40 percent off regular priced items and an additional 50 percent off clearance. In shopping math, 40 percent is basically 50 percent, anyway. So, I like to think of it as pretty much 50 percent off of everything. Considering Torrid is already in a reasonable price range, this Black Friday plus size clothing deal is music to my ears. Take my money, please!

To get you ready for Torrid’s Black Friday 2019 deals, I’ve picked a few items worth adding to your wishlist. If the 2018 Black Friday deals continue into 2019, you’ll be able to snag these items on a serious discount. You can, of course, go ahead and shop them—I don’t blame you.

New Years Eve called, and they want you to wear this dress.

Time to cozy on up.

Cold weather doesn’t mean you can’t also be stylish.

Boot goals.

Your holiday season wardrobe needs this sweater.

A statement coat is always a good investment.

Simple, chic and perfect for everything from work to weekends.

Oh so trendy.

The snake print trend isn’t going anywhere, honey.

Everyone should have a moto jacket, and Black Friday is the perfect time to finally snag one.

Shine like a star in these adorable gold loafers.

