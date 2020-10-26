We Styled Torrid x Betsey Johnson & It’s A Plus Babe’s Dream Come True

As bloggers who cover all things fashion and style, we couldn’t be more excited about the Torrid x Betsey Johnson holiday collection. The designer’s iconic mashup of punk rock and girly-girl aesthetic fulfills our fashion dreams, and the fact that it comes in plus-sizes means we can actually fit into the pieces. Torrid, thank you for this.

If you haven’t heard about this dreamy collaboration, here’s the full scoop. The collection is available in sizes 10-30 and includes 63 pieces in total, including clothes, accessories, jewelry, bags and shoes. It launched today on the Torrid website and in select Torrid stores, and features all the Betsey-chic goodness her fans adore. Each piece was inspired by the iconic designer’s archived sketches from the ‘80s, and reinvented with a fresh twist for Torrid. We’re so here for it!

As teenagers, we both girl-crushed on everything Betsey Johnson (hello, prints, plaids and florals!), so of course, we couldn’t resist once again outfitting ourselves in head-to-toe Betsey. Our faves from the drop, you ask? The red plaid pieces totally gave off Clueless vibes and brought out our inner Cher and Dionne as we walked arm-in-arm in coordinating looks—the #greivyandmichelle way, natch. As we shot, strangers down the street cheered us on, and some even honked and rolled their car windows down to get a closer look.

Overall, we loved the quality and comfort of every piece we tried, but we were even more pleased by how authentically Betsey the collection felt. Even more impressive was the pricing, which started at $15 and topped out at $228 for the more luxury items. Thanks to Torrid, plus-size Betsey Babes are no longer left on the sidelines, and we can’t recommend this collection enough.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Michelle’s Look

I went a little mad for plaid with three pieces from the collection for my look: a lightweight blazer, bodycon dress and kitten heel booties (they have a pop of leopard print to go with my hat!). What I love most about these separates is that they can be worn together for this head-to-toe plaid moment or styled with other pieces from my closet. These are classics that I know I’ll be passing down to my daughters one day.

Greivy’s Look

If you know me, you know that I’m a huge fan of primary colors. I studied art in college and am naturally drawn to bright shades, so the red plaid pieces are winners in my book. I chose the blazer and high-waisted skirt for a back-to-school feel, and paired them with a white button-down top, blue tights, gold Mary Jane heels and a yellow bag. The comfy material of the set let me move around freely as we shot throughout the day.

In addition to the looks above, read on for everything else we’re crushing on from the Torrid x Betsey Johnson collection, and shop it all on the Torrid website now.

Michelle’s Picks

Leopard Trim Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Loving the studs and pop of leopard, not to mention the shock of the pink lining. Very signature Betsey.

Leopard Floral High Waist Panty +Strappy Underwire Bra

Treat yourself to this pretty lingerie set! I can totally see the bra peeking out from under any of the dresses or sheer tops in the collection, too.

Plaid Heart Locket Necklace

Don’t sleep on the accessories from this collection! I’m crushing on this layered heart necklace.

Greivy’s Picks

Black & Pink Lace Mesh Tulle Skater Dress

Pink and leopard party dress? Yes, please. There’s also a silver fluffy number in the collection that reminds me of a Betsey dress that I used to own and love.

Black Floral Combat Booties

Combat boots are a go-to for me for every season. Love the flowers and the under-$100 price point!