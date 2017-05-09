21 Random Questions for Torrey DeVitto

Torrey DeVitto may be best known for her roles on NBC’s “Chicago Med,” “Pretty Little Liars,” “Vampire Diaries,” and “One Tree Hill,” but the 32-year-old actress’ talents and passions beyond the TV screen are just as impressive. The daughter of a musician (her father played the drums for Billy Joel!), DeVitto got her start as a violinist at the age of six, and has even played on Stevie Nicks’ 2011 album In Your Dreams. In between sets and her philanthropic work for PETA, The Humane Society, and as a Hospice Ambassador; we caught up with her to ask all the fun questions, like her favorite lipstick and her personal hero. Get ready to love her on a whole new level.

1. What’s your middle name? Joël.

2. If you could have dinner with 3 people (living or dead) who would they be? Sofia Loren, Monica Bellucci, and Audrey Hepburn.

3. First thing you do when you get up in the morning? Meditate.

4. What’s your most used emoji? 💕

5. What’s the last book you read? Septimania by Jonathan Levi

6. Go-to lipstick? I don’t really do lipstick, but I do love Rosebud Salve!

7. Favorite ice cream flavor? Good old chocolate!

8. Who is your hero? If little pieces of everyone I love made up one person, that would be my hero.

9. Favorite piece of clothing you own? This big cozy sweater/jacket that I wrap myself in nearly every morning I have an early call time.

10. What’s your pet peeve? When a nail technician scrapes your nails too hard. It makes me cringe.

11. What makes you laugh? Having a deep connection with someone makes me laugh. When the connection is deep enough, sometimes you can just look at each other and laugh, even it it’s nonsense.

12. What are you most proud of? Loving hard and being kind.

13. What is your passion? Life.

14. What’s your favorite farm animal? Pig!

15. What is your mantra right now? “I could see peace instead of this.”

16. Favorite 80s song? “Lovesong” by The Cure.

17. How do you take your coffee? With a little almond milk.

18. Favorite female singer of all time? Etta James.

19. Your hidden talent? Hula hoop dancing.

20. Who is your favorite fictional character? Holden Caulfield.

21. If you could come back as one person (or animal), living or dead, who would it be? My dog, Beau.